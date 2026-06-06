Abashiri Prison Inmates Raise Wagyu Cattle

HOKKAIDO, Jun 06, 2026 - At Futamigaoka Farm, operated by Abashiri Prison in Hokkaido, the people caring for the cattle are not livestock farmers but inmates serving prison sentences. Through daily work raising cattle, they are learning responsibility, empathy, and the value of life as Japan marks one year since the introduction of a new correctional system that places greater emphasis on rehabilitation.

The cattle raised at the prison are sold under the brand name "Abashiri Prison Wagyu" and are served at local restaurants and yakiniku establishments. Prison officials hope that working closely with living animals will help inmates develop skills and attitudes needed for successful reintegration into society.

One inmate in his 40s, identified as Suzuki, is serving his second prison sentence after being convicted twice of violating drug control laws. Having arrived at the farm only days earlier, he admitted feeling overwhelmed by the unfamiliar work.

"It was only my third day, so I had no idea what to expect," Suzuki said. "The animals are large, there is a strong smell, and I didn't know what I was doing."

With guidance from more experienced inmates, Suzuki gradually learned how to handle the cattle and carry out daily farm duties. The work requires teamwork, patience, and constant attention to the animals' welfare.

The farm currently houses 14 inmates who live and work together while caring for the cattle. Through feeding, cleaning, and managing the animals, they are encouraged to develop social skills and a greater appreciation for life.

On one occasion, Suzuki was assigned to help administer medication to a sick cow. Although he struggled at first to secure the animal with a rope, he carefully observed a senior inmate and eventually helped complete the task safely.

Another experience left an even deeper impression. A pregnant cow that had caught his attention gave birth to a calf early one morning.

"I was more moved than I expected," Suzuki recalled. "When I saw the calf, I thought it was genuinely adorable."

The birth also reminded him of his own son.

"I thought about when my child was born," he said. "I have a son, and it made me realize even more how important it is to treasure him."

Later, Suzuki witnessed the shipment of cattle he had helped raise. While he understood their role as livestock, seeing the animals grow created a sense of attachment and responsibility.

"Because I've watched them while they were alive, I feel strongly that their lives should be respected," he said.

After two months on the farm, prison staff noticed changes in Suzuki's attitude. He began teaching newly assigned inmates how to handle cattle, moving from being taught to becoming a mentor himself.

"Some of the animals have started to trust me," he said. "I've come to think they're cute. It makes me feel that I need to take proper care of them."

He added that the experience had made him reflect more deeply on the importance of life and whether those lessons could help him change as a person.

Prison officials believe such work can play an important role in rehabilitation. A senior corrections officer noted that correctional institutions across Japan are still exploring the best ways to implement the new rehabilitation-focused system introduced in June last year.

"When people work with living creatures, they have opportunities to think about others and develop empathy," the officer said. "If those feelings grow, they may serve as a brake that prevents future crimes."

The officer added that the work helps cultivate gratitude and consideration for others, qualities viewed as essential for successful rehabilitation.

In a written reflection, Suzuki acknowledged the complicated feelings involved in raising animals destined for slaughter.

"I do not want to forget the guilt of deciding the fate of lives for human convenience," he wrote. "I want to think seriously about life, learn from this experience, and use it as a foundation for rebuilding myself."

The program has drawn criticism from some who argue that such rehabilitation efforts are too lenient. However, supporters contend that reducing repeat offenses requires more than punishment alone. As Japan continues to evaluate the effectiveness of its new correctional approach, programs such as livestock farming are being closely watched as potential tools for helping inmates return to society and avoid creating new victims in the future.

Source: TBS