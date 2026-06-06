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Japan's Ancient Capitals Await World Heritage Status

Jun 06, 2026 | News On Japan

NARA - Residents in Nara Prefecture are celebrating after UNESCO's advisory body recommended the archaeological complex known as the Asuka-Fujiwara Ancient Capitals for inscription as a World Heritage site, bringing the historic birthplace of Japan's ancient state one step closer to international recognition.

The recommendation was issued by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), which advises UNESCO on World Heritage nominations. A final decision is expected at the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting in July.

The Asuka-Fujiwara Ancient Capitals consist of 19 archaeological sites dating from Japan's Asuka period, a pivotal era in the formation of the Japanese nation. Fifteen of those sites, including Asukadera Temple and the Takamatsuzuka Tomb, are located in Asuka Village, Nara Prefecture.

Asuka Village has long maintained strict landscape preservation measures covering the entire village in order to protect its historical environment. Local residents and authorities have spent years working to preserve the sites since the area was placed on ICOMOS's tentative list in 2007.

The recommendation was met with excitement among local residents, many of whom have waited years to see the nomination advance.

"It's something to be proud of," said one resident of Asuka Village. "It took a long time after being placed on the tentative list, but I feel all the effort has paid off."

Another resident welcomed the prospect of increased tourism, saying, "I'm happy because more people will come to visit. I hope it brings more energy and excitement to the area."

Following the recommendation, a council made up of Nara Prefecture and related municipalities held a press conference to discuss the next steps.

Nara Governor Makoto Yamashita described the development as a major milestone.

"We see this as significant progress toward World Heritage registration," Yamashita said. "It will provide a tremendous opportunity for people to rediscover the appeal and historical value of Nara."

Many residents view Asuka as the place where Japan's statehood first took shape. One villager expressed relief and anticipation following the announcement, saying, "I finally feel it has been decided. Asuka is where Japan began, and I hope many people will come and experience it."

If approved in July, the Asuka-Fujiwara Ancient Capitals will become Japan's newest World Cultural Heritage site, highlighting the region's role in the political and cultural foundations of the nation.

Source: YOMIURI

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