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Body Found in River Identified as Suspect in Mother-Daughter Murder Case

Jun 04, 2026 | News On Japan

HYOGO, Jun 04, 2026 - A body discovered in a river in Tatsuno, Hyogo Prefecture, has been identified as 42-year-old Kenji Oyama, the suspect wanted nationwide in connection with the murder of a mother and daughter last month, police announced on June 4th.

The body was found floating face-up in a tributary of the Ibo River at around 10:30 a.m. on June 3rd after a passerby alerted authorities. Investigators later confirmed the remains belonged to Oyama, who had been the subject of a nationwide manhunt following the killings at a residence in Tatsuno.

According to police, the body was found approximately 10 kilometers downstream from a bridge where Oyama was last seen on May 20th. Surveillance footage had captured him in the area during the days following the killings, and investigators believe he may have been staying near the river for some time before disappearing.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition and showed no obvious external injuries. Oyama was reportedly wearing a gray T-shirt and black trousers with white stripes, matching clothing seen in images released by police during the search. Authorities are conducting further examinations to determine the exact cause and timing of his death.

The discovery has raised new questions about Oyama's final movements. Investigators have noted that a bag he was seen carrying before his disappearance has never been recovered. Former police investigators suggested that if Oyama had accidentally entered the river near the bridge where he was last seen, the bag may have been expected to remain nearby. Its absence has led some to speculate that he continued traveling downstream before his death.

Police are also continuing to search for key evidence linked to the murders, including the suspected murder weapon, blood-stained clothing and other items believed to have been in Oyama's possession. Surveillance footage showed him changing clothes multiple times after the killings, adding to the challenge facing investigators.

The case shocked the local community after a mother and daughter were found dead at their home in Tatsuno. Police had issued a nationwide wanted notice for Oyama and appealed repeatedly for information from the public.

Investigators have also examined whether anyone may have assisted Oyama while he was on the run. However, police sources said there is currently no strong evidence that he received help from accomplices, and the prevailing view is that he was moving alone, largely on foot.

The search was complicated by the rural nature of the area, where numerous vacant houses and unused buildings provided potential hiding places. Authorities spent weeks reviewing surveillance footage and following up on sightings in an effort to track the suspect's movements.

Hyogo Prefectural Police said it was unfortunate that the suspect died before investigators could question him further.

"Although it is regrettable that the suspect has died, we will continue to clarify the full circumstances of the case," police said.

Even with Oyama's death, investigators face the difficult task of determining his motive and reconstructing the events leading up to the killings. Police believe the recovery of the missing bag, the suspected weapon and other evidence could prove crucial in establishing a complete picture of what happened.

Previously: Floating Body May Be Linked to Mother-Daughter Murder Case

Source: TBS

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