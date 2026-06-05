Japan Calls for Next Generation Hunters; Bear Sightings Exceed 50,000

TOKYO - The Japanese government approved its 2026 Environment White Paper at a Cabinet meeting on June 5th, warning that a record-high 50,000-plus bear sightings recorded nationwide during fiscal 2025 have become a serious threat to public safety while also highlighting growing concerns over Japan's aging hunting population and the need to train a new generation of hunters.

With many experienced hunters reaching retirement age and fewer younger people entering the field, the government said there is an urgent need to develop and train the next generation of hunters capable of responding to wildlife-related incidents.

Bear encounters have increased in recent years across many parts of Japan, leading to a rise in attacks on people, damage to crops, and incursions into residential areas. The government said strengthening wildlife management measures and securing personnel to deal with problem animals will be essential to reducing risks and maintaining public safety.

Source: テレ東BIZ