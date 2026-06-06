Tropical Depression Brings New Heavy Rain Threat to Southern Japan

TOKYO - A tropical depression is expected to move northward this weekend and could bring another round of heavy rain to parts of Japan, following a week in which Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6) caused significant rainfall and left some areas vulnerable to further weather-related damage.

A seasonal rain front remains stalled near Okinawa and the Amami Islands, where moist air flowing in from a tropical depression near Taiwan is expected to trigger intense thunderstorms through June 6th. Residents in the region are being urged to remain alert for heavy rain, lightning, localized flooding and poor road conditions.

The weather system was already producing heavy rain across parts of the Nansei Islands on June 6th. Active rain clouds moved across the Amami region during the morning, with heavy rain reported on Tokunoshima and Okinoerabu Island. Tokunoshima Airport recorded 24.5 millimeters of rain in the hour up to 6:20 a.m., while parts of the Sakishima Islands saw rainfall rates of between 5 and 10 millimeters per hour.

Residents were already witnessing deteriorating conditions. In Ishigaki City, Okinawa Prefecture, dark storm clouds were seen approaching from the east despite temporary breaks in the rain, highlighting the unstable weather expected to continue through the day.

The rainy-season front, which extended across southern Amami as of June 6th, is forecast to move northward toward the Tokara Islands while the tropical depression advances through the East China Sea. Forecasters say increasingly humid air surrounding the system will further energize the front, leading to the development of additional heavy rain clouds.

Rain clouds associated with the tropical depression are forecast to reach Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures by the evening of June 6th. Southern Kyushu is expected to see periods of heavy rain, with authorities warning of possible road flooding, poor visibility and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Elsewhere, much of the country is expected to see sunny periods, although northern Japan and the Hokuriku region are likely to experience rain mainly during the morning. The Kanto region could also see isolated showers later in the day.

Temperatures are expected to remain warm and humid from Kyushu through the Kanto region, with many areas reaching summer-like conditions. Forecast highs include 25 degrees Celsius in Tokyo, 27 degrees in Nagoya, 28 degrees in Osaka, and 29 degrees in Fukuoka and Naha. In contrast, Sapporo is expected to cool sharply to 16 degrees, significantly lower than temperatures recorded on June 5th.

Looking ahead to June 7th, the tropical depression is forecast to gradually transition into an extratropical low-pressure system while moving along Japan's southern coastline. Rain is expected to spread across Pacific-facing areas from Kyushu to Kanto, following a path similar to that taken by Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6).

Meteorologists warn that areas already saturated by recent rainfall could face an increased risk of landslides and other rain-related disasters. Authorities are urging residents, particularly in regions affected by Typhoon Jangmi, to closely monitor weather updates and take precautions as another period of heavy rain approaches.