American Tourist Missing in Kyoto After Leaving Hotel Alone

KYOTO - A 20-year-old American man, identified as Higginbotham James West, has been missing since leaving a hotel alone in Kyoto at around 6 p.m. on May 29th while visiting Japan with his family, police said.

At around 8 p.m. the same day, West was captured walking in the Yamashina Ward area by multiple security cameras, investigators said.

His family filed a missing person report with Higashiyama Police Station the following day, and the report was accepted.

West is approximately 188 centimeters tall, with long blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with the words "Save the Bees" printed on the back and light purple trousers.

Source: YOMIURI