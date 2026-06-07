Missing American Tourist Found Dead in Mountains Outside Kyoto

KYOTO - The family of James "Weston" Higginbotham, a 20-year-old Auburn University student who disappeared during a family vacation in Japan, announced on June 7th that he has been found dead after a volunteer search-and-rescue group located his body in a mountainous area outside Kyoto, bringing a week-long multinational search to a tragic end.

In a statement posted on Facebook, his mother, Nancy Higginbotham, confirmed the discovery and expressed the family's grief.

"Our family is heartbroken to share that Weston was found deceased by a volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto," she wrote. "The grief we feel is impossible to put into words."

Higginbotham disappeared on May 29th while traveling with his family in the Kyoto area. According to previous statements from his mother, he became separated from his parents following a family argument while sightseeing east of Kyoto.

The family was initially able to monitor his movements through the Life360 location-sharing application. The tracking data reportedly showed him near a river and later boarding a train. However, his phone's location services later went dark, leaving relatives unable to determine his whereabouts.

Security camera footage subsequently captured Higginbotham heading toward a mountainous area outside Kyoto, directing search efforts toward the region where his body was eventually discovered.

The disappearance drew widespread attention in both Japan and the United States and prompted an extensive search effort involving local authorities, volunteer search teams, supporters, and members of the public. Family members had continued to express hope throughout the search, telling media outlets earlier in the week that they believed Higginbotham possessed the skills and determination to survive in difficult conditions.

In her Facebook statement, Nancy Higginbotham thanked the thousands of people who helped search for her son or offered support to the family during the ordeal.

"We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like," she wrote.

"We are deeply grateful to the countless people across the United States, Japan, and around the world who shared Weston's story, prayed for our family, offered encouragement, and helped in the search efforts. The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives."

The family said they had shared Weston's story publicly and worked with media organizations in hopes of locating him alive, but are now requesting privacy as they mourn.

"We shared our story here and in the media in the hope of finding Weston. We now ask for privacy as we begin to navigate this unimaginable loss," Nancy Higginbotham wrote.

"Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and support. We will need them now more than ever."

She concluded the statement with a final message to her son: "We will always love you, Weston."

Japanese authorities have not yet released details regarding the cause of death. The circumstances surrounding the case remain under investigation.

Previously: Search Continues for American Tourist Who Vanished in Kyoto Mountains

Source: FOX