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1200-Year-Old Temple on Miyajima Reduced to Ashes

MIYAJIMA, May 20 (News On Japan) - Flames broke out on the morning of May 20th on Miyajima Island in Hiroshima Prefecture, home to one of Japan's World Heritage sites, destroying Reikado Hall near the summit of Mount Misen.

The hall, engulfed in flames, is known for housing the so-called "inextinguishable fire," which is said to have continued burning for around 1,200 years since Kobo Daishi, also known as Kukai, used it during goma fire rituals.

The sacred flame is also believed to have served as one of the source flames for the "Flame of Peace" at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

Reikado Hall has suffered repeated fire damage throughout its history. More recently, the structure was completely destroyed in a fire in 2005 before being rebuilt the following year.

Firefighters, including a firefighting helicopter, were dispatched to the scene, and the blaze was mostly extinguished after about two hours. However, Reikado Hall was completely destroyed, and the fire also spread to surrounding forest areas.

No injuries have been reported so far.

According to tradition, Kukai visited Mount Misen around the early ninth century after returning from China, where he had studied esoteric Buddhism during the Tang Dynasty. During his stay on the mountain, he is said to have performed goma fire rituals, a form of Buddhist ascetic practice involving sacred flames and prayer.

The fire used during these rituals became known as the "Kiezu no Hi," or "Inextinguishable Flame." Legend says the flame has continued burning for approximately 1,200 years without going out, making it one of Japan’s most famous sacred fires. The flame has long symbolized spiritual purification, protection, and prayer.

Mount Misen itself has been regarded as a sacred mountain for centuries. Rising about 535 meters above sea level, it has historically been viewed as a place where gods and Buddhist deities reside. For much of its history, ordinary people were forbidden from climbing the mountain because of its religious importance.

Reikado Hall belongs to Daisho-in Temple, one of Miyajima’s major Buddhist temples. Daisho-in played an important role in spreading Shingon Buddhism throughout western Japan and maintains many of the island’s religious traditions. The hall became a destination for pilgrims and visitors seeking blessings and spiritual protection.

The sacred flame later gained modern symbolic importance after World War II. One of the fires used to light the "Flame of Peace" at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park was reportedly taken from Reikado Hall’s eternal flame. The Peace Flame was designed to continue burning until all nuclear weapons are abolished worldwide, linking Miyajima’s ancient Buddhist tradition with Hiroshima’s postwar message of peace.

Over the centuries, Reikado Hall has suffered repeated damage from fires and natural disasters, a common fate for many historic wooden structures in Japan. The hall was completely destroyed in a fire in 2005 before being reconstructed in 2006 using traditional architectural methods.

Despite repeated rebuilding efforts, the hall has remained an enduring symbol of Miyajima’s spiritual heritage and one of the island’s most visited sacred sites alongside Itsukushima Shrine.

Source: FNN

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