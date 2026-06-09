News On Japan
Society

Knives Found in Eye and Abdomen of Dead Man in Kobe

Jun 09, 2026 | News On Japan

KOBE - A man believed to be in his 50s or 60s was found dead with knives lodged in his left eye and abdomen inside a container at a company property in Kobe's Suma Ward on June 8th, prompting police to investigate the possibility of a criminal case.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on June 8th, the president of a company in Wakamiya-cho, Suma Ward, called emergency services, reporting that "a man is bleeding from his foot and is not moving."

According to police and firefighters, the man was found collapsed inside a container located in a parking area on the company's premises. He was taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Investigators said the man had knives embedded in his abdomen and left eye. His clothing showed no signs of disturbance, and he was not an employee of the company or otherwise connected to the business.

The man was not carrying any personal belongings that could immediately identify him.

Police are working to confirm the man's identity while investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, including the possibility that a crime was involved.

Source: MBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Sakurajima Eruption Blankets Kagoshima in Volcanic Ash

A prolonged eruption at Sakurajima on June 7th blanketed parts of Kagoshima City in volcanic ash, turning roads gray and prompting long lines of vehicles seeking car washes after a plume of smoke rose 1,300 meters above the crater.

Japan Lifts Tsunami Advisories After Philippines Quake

A powerful earthquake struck off Mindanao Island in the southern Philippines at 8:38 a.m. (Japan time) on June 8th, generating tsunami waves across parts of the Pacific, causing building collapses and casualties near the epicenter, and prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue tsunami advisories along a wide stretch of Japan's Pacific coastline before lifting all of them at 4:50 p.m.

Unlicensed Peruvian Man Conducts Risky Medical Procedure During Delivery

A clinic director and a former Peruvian staff member have been referred to prosecutors after the man allegedly performed medical procedures without a license, including an external cephalic version—a procedure used to manually turn a baby into the correct position before birth—at an obstetrics and gynecology clinic in Fukuoka City, raising concerns about patient safety and oversight in maternity care.

Bear Spotted Running Through Central Utsunomiya Shopping District

A large bear was captured on security camera footage running through a shopping arcade in central Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, in the early hours of June 7th, as authorities stepped up warnings following a series of bear sightings across the city.

Tokai and Kanto Enter Rainy Season as Heavy Rain Threatens Western Japan

Japan's Meteorological Agency announced on June 7th that the rainy season is believed to have begun in the Tokai and Kanto-Koshin regions, marking the seasonal shift to wetter weather across a broad area of the country.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Knives Found in Eye and Abdomen of Dead Man in Kobe

A man believed to be in his 50s or 60s was found dead with knives lodged in his left eye and abdomen inside a container at a company property in Kobe's Suma Ward on June 8th, prompting police to investigate the possibility of a criminal case.

Missing American Student Found Dead After Week-Long Search in Kyoto

The family of James "Weston" Higginbotham, a 20-year-old Auburn University student who disappeared during a family vacation in Japan, announced on June 7th that he has been found dead after a volunteer search-and-rescue team located his body in a mountainous area outside Kyoto, bringing a week-long multinational search to a tragic end.

Video Shows Old Lady Chasing 14-Year-Old Girl After Cash Grab

A 14-year-old junior high school girl was arrested on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury after allegedly spraying a woman in her 60s in the face and stealing her wallet during a robbery attempt in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture.

Thousands Join Tokyo Pride

One of Asia's largest LGBTQ+ events was held in Tokyo on June 7th, bringing together sexual minorities, supporters, businesses, and community organizations to celebrate diversity and call for greater equality and protections for LGBTQ+ people.

Abashiri Prison Inmates Raise Wagyu Cattle

At Futamigaoka Farm, operated by Abashiri Prison in Hokkaido, the people caring for the cattle are not livestock farmers but inmates serving prison sentences. Through daily work raising cattle, they are learning responsibility, empathy, and the value of life as Japan marks one year since the introduction of a new correctional system that places greater emphasis on rehabilitation.

Wanpato Squad Poodle Honored for Helping Disoriented Woman

A medium poodle named Rokuta, a member of Hiroshima's Wanpato Squad neighborhood patrol program, and his owner, Eri Toya, have received a letter of appreciation after helping locate a missing elderly woman in Fuchu Town, Hiroshima Prefecture, while on a routine patrol walk.

Penniless Man Steals 49 Water Meters to Get Cash for Copper

A 60-year-old unemployed man has been arrested and indicted for allegedly stealing water meters from apartment complexes in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, in what police believe was a scheme to sell the devices amid soaring copper prices and a growing nationwide wave of metal thefts.

Police Tighten Net Around Youth Suspects in Tochigi Robbery-Murder Case

A 16-year-old boy accused of carrying out a deadly home invasion in Tochigi Prefecture has been re-arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery-murder involving the two sons of a 69-year-old woman who was killed during the attack, police said.