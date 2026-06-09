Knives Found in Eye and Abdomen of Dead Man in Kobe

KOBE - A man believed to be in his 50s or 60s was found dead with knives lodged in his left eye and abdomen inside a container at a company property in Kobe's Suma Ward on June 8th, prompting police to investigate the possibility of a criminal case.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on June 8th, the president of a company in Wakamiya-cho, Suma Ward, called emergency services, reporting that "a man is bleeding from his foot and is not moving."

According to police and firefighters, the man was found collapsed inside a container located in a parking area on the company's premises. He was taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Investigators said the man had knives embedded in his abdomen and left eye. His clothing showed no signs of disturbance, and he was not an employee of the company or otherwise connected to the business.

The man was not carrying any personal belongings that could immediately identify him.

Police are working to confirm the man's identity while investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, including the possibility that a crime was involved.

Source: MBS