Japan Ranks Last Among OECD Countries in Sleep

TOKYO - Japan, which records the shortest average sleep duration among OECD countries, is launching new efforts to tackle widespread sleep deprivation, including the opening of specialized sleep disorder departments and programs aimed at improving children's sleep habits through sports and physical activity.

According to OECD data, the average Japanese person sleeps 7 hours and 42 minutes per night, the lowest among 35 surveyed countries. As concerns over chronic sleep deprivation grow, medical institutions and private organizations are introducing new measures to address the problem.

At Moiwa Tokushukai Hospital in Sapporo, a man in his 40s is receiving treatment for sleep apnea syndrome, a condition that has affected him for years.

"I've always snored badly, and even after sleeping eight or nine hours, I never felt refreshed when I woke up," he said.

The patient is being treated with a specialized oral appliance that moves the lower jaw forward during sleep to reduce snoring and breathing interruptions.

"When my jaw moves forward like this, the snoring stops. It felt strange at first, but I got used to it quickly. Now I can sleep through the night," he said.

With one in five people believed to suffer from insufficient sleep, Moiwa Tokushukai Hospital is preparing to launch a new department dedicated to sleep disorders.

Hospital director Yasunobu Ushirohira announced plans to establish a Sleep Disorder Cardiovascular Medicine Department, combining expertise in sleep medicine and cardiovascular care.

"People suffering from sleep disorders often do not know which medical institution they should visit. The creation of a new department specifically for sleep disorders helps solve that problem," Ushirohira said.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, approximately 8.65 million people nationwide suffer from sleep disorders such as sleep apnea syndrome and insomnia.

A survey by the Japanese Society of Sleep Research found that 58% of people reported sleep-related concerns, yet only 14% had consulted a physician.

One challenge has been that sleep disorders are treated across various departments, including psychiatry and respiratory medicine, making it difficult for patients to determine where to seek help.

To improve access to treatment, the health ministry revised regulations in June, allowing medical institutions to incorporate the term "sleep disorder" into department names displayed on signs and advertisements. Officials hope the change will make it easier for patients to identify appropriate medical services.

Moiwa Tokushukai Hospital plans to replace its existing Snoring and Sleep Apnea Clinic with the new Sleep Disorder Cardiovascular Medicine Department.

"Some patients who come in with sleep disorders also have underlying cardiovascular diseases. We want to provide a department where both conditions can be evaluated smoothly together," Ushirohira said.

As a specialist in both sleep medicine and cardiovascular medicine, Ushirohira believes the integrated approach can help identify serious health problems earlier and improve treatment outcomes.

"I want people who have trouble falling asleep, those who still feel tired after sleeping, people who snore, and those who already have cardiovascular diseases to seek proper medical care," he said.

Efforts to improve sleep are also extending to children.

At a sports education facility in Sapporo serving children aged 3 to 12, participants engage in multi-sport training designed not only to build physical fitness but also to develop healthy sleep habits.

Children rotate through different activities, including gymnastics, basketball, and other sports, spending about 20 minutes on each discipline.

According to Kei Akasaka, head of Urx Park, the program aims to strengthen what he calls a child's "ability to sleep."

"Age 12 and under is the most important period for developing many abilities, and sleep is no exception. Sleep contributes to brain development, including growth of the hippocampus. If children do not get adequate sleep before age 12, it becomes more difficult to develop healthy sleep habits later in life," Akasaka said.

Some exercises require children to memorize sequences of colors and then sprint to collect matching balls in the correct order, combining mental and physical activity.

Akasaka said engaging both the brain and body helps promote deeper, higher-quality sleep.

"We are conscious of creating a balance between mental and physical activity so that children can achieve deep sleep," he said.

The children themselves reported feeling the effects.

"I can fall asleep right away. By around 7:30 in the evening, my eyes are already half closed," one child said.

"When I get home, I immediately lie down on the sofa," another said.

The growing focus on sleep reflects a broader national challenge. A Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare survey found that 27% of people aged 20 to 59 reported that sleep provided little or no recovery from fatigue.

The figure suggests that nearly three in ten working-age adults in Japan are not getting sufficient restorative sleep, a trend that has helped drive the expansion of specialized sleep disorder services and preventive education programs across the country.

Source: HBCニュース 北海道放送