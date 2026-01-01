News On Japan
Education

Japan Male Parental Leave Rate Tops 50% for First Time

Aug 01, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The proportion of working men in Japan taking parental leave rose to a record 50.9% in the last fiscal year, exceeding 50% for the first time, according to a Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry survey.

The rate increased 10.4 percentage points from the previous year among men employed by companies and other organizations.

The most common period of leave was between one month and less than three months, accounting for 30.3% of cases. This was followed by periods of between two weeks and less than one month at 28.0%, and between five days and less than two weeks at 14.1%.

A ministry official attributed the increase to companies taking a more active approach to encouraging men to take parental leave, as well as strong interest in using the system among younger workers.

The parental leave take-up rate among women rose 1.7 percentage points from the previous year to 88.3%.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Kumamoto Earthquake Death Toll Rises as Searches Continue

The death toll from the Kumamoto earthquake rose to 36 on the fourth day of the disaster as search operations continued and survivors faced prolonged displacement, extreme heat and widespread water outages.

Typhoon No. 13 Moves West at Violent Strength

Typhoon No. 13 (Dolphin), located near Wake Island and moving west-northwest as of 5 a.m. on July 31, is forecast to become the strongest typhoon of the year as it heads toward the Ogasawara Islands, where heavy rain, violent winds and extremely rough seas are expected early next week.

Kyushu Shinkansen Reopens Northern Section as Southern Damage Persists

Kyushu Shinkansen services between Hakata and Kumamoto resumed on a reduced schedule on July 31 after a three-day suspension caused by the earthquake, while extensive rail damage has left no timetable for reopening the section south to Kagoshima-Chuo.

Rescue Efforts Continue in Kumamoto as 72-Hour Mark Nears

Rescue operations continued across Kumamoto Prefecture as the critical 72-hour period approached following the July 28 earthquake that registered the maximum seismic intensity of 7, with authorities confirming 34 deaths by July 30.

Kego Fault Zone Also Faces Unruptured Segment Risk

The Kego Fault Zone running through central Fukuoka could produce an earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of 7, leaving 1,800 people dead, 800 disaster-related deaths and 319,000 evacuees, according to prefectural damage estimates, as experts warn that an unruptured section may remain under stress.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Japan Male Parental Leave Rate Tops 50% for First Time

The proportion of working men in Japan taking parental leave rose to a record 50.9% in the last fiscal year, exceeding 50% for the first time, according to a Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry survey.

Sapporo School Scraped Over Indian-Only Claims

A plan to open an international school at a former elementary school in Sapporo has been scrapped after the company selected as the preferred buyer withdrew, citing risks posed by misinformation and protest activity.

Meeting Held for Japan's Third Baby Hatch

Osaka Prefecture and the city of Izumisano held their first coordination meeting on July 27 over plans to establish Japan's third so-called baby hatch, with discussions focusing on securing facilities and caregivers for children left in its care.

Foreign Students Praise Convenience Store Jobs in Japan

Foreign students in Japan are taking on demanding part-time jobs to cover rising living costs and finance their education, with convenience stores emerging as one of the most desirable workplaces because they offer valuable language training, exposure to Japanese culture and experience that could lead to future business opportunities.

Junior High Schools Dump Swimming Lessons

One in five public junior high schools in Japan has stopped offering swimming lessons, raising concerns about declining swimming ability as schools struggle with extreme heat, aging pool facilities and the growing burden on teachers.

Tuition-Free Policy Drives Shift Toward Private High Schools in Hokkaido

Hokkaido saw a marked shift toward private high schools among students entering in fiscal 2026 after tuition at private institutions became effectively free from April, according to an analysis by the Hokkaido Board of Education.

Will Japan Impose Social Media Ban for Children?

The Japanese government is considering new rules to protect children from the risks of social media and plans to compile concrete measures by the end of 2026, but officials and experts remain cautious about introducing a blanket age restriction like those pursued in Australia and the European Union.

National Academic Test Shows Persistent Writing Challenges in Japanese

Japanese elementary and junior high school students continue to struggle with written-response questions in Japanese, while average accuracy rates in arithmetic and mathematics remained in the 50% range, according to nationwide academic test results released by the education ministry on July 16.