Sapporo School Scraped Over Indian-Only Claims

SAPPORO - A plan to open an international school at a former elementary school in Sapporo has been scrapped after the company selected as the preferred buyer withdrew, citing risks posed by misinformation and protest activity.

Sapporo had invited proposals for the sale of the former Tokiwa Elementary School in Minami Ward, which closed in 2021, and selected Tokyo-based Global Indian Education as the preferred negotiating party.

The company planned to use the existing school building and open an international school in the summer of 2027.

However, it relinquished its negotiating rights on July 23, saying it had considered the risks that "the spread of false information and protest activities could pose to the operation of the school."

Nobuki Kobayashi, director of the Sapporo municipal government's urban planning division, said one example of the misinformation was the claim that the facility would be "a school exclusively for Indian students."

Daisuke Sato, a section chief in the city's international affairs division, said it was "extremely regrettable" that the company had withdrawn because the city had been unable to adequately communicate accurate information to residents and people involved in the protests.

Sapporo said it will now begin discussions with the next-ranked negotiating party, a social welfare corporation that proposed using the former school for facilities including a community cafe.

「インド人専用」情報で札幌の学校計画が白紙に 札幌市の旧小学校を活用したインターナショナルスクール計画は、誤った情報の流布や抗議活動による運営リスクを理由に、優先交渉権を持つ会社が辞退したため白紙となった。

札幌国际学校计划因印度人专用传言告吹 札幌市一所废弃小学改建为国际学校的计划宣告取消，获选为优先买家的企业以虚假信息传播和抗议活动可能影响学校运营为由退出。

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB