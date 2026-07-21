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Tuition-Free Policy Drives Shift Toward Private High Schools in Hokkaido

Jul 21, 2026 | News On Japan

HOKKAIDO - Hokkaido saw a marked shift toward private high schools among students entering in fiscal 2026 after tuition at private institutions became effectively free from April, according to an analysis by the Hokkaido Board of Education.

An analysis by the Hokkaido Board of Education found that the number of first-year students at public high schools fell by 951 from fiscal 2025, while enrollment at private high schools increased by 936.

Private schools accounted for 30.2% of all first-year high school students in the prefecture, up 2.7 percentage points from fiscal 2025 and the largest annual increase recorded over the past decade.

Japan's national high school tuition support program provides subsidies that are applied directly to tuition fees. From April 2026, the government abolished the household income limit and raised the maximum annual payment to 457,200 yen for students attending full-time or part-time private high schools.

The support ceiling for public high schools is 118,800 yen a year, equivalent to the standard annual tuition charged by public institutions. Students enrolled in private correspondence high schools can receive up to 337,200 yen annually.

The expansion built on reforms introduced in April 2020, when the government increased assistance for private high school students from households earning below a specified income level. Under that system, the largest subsidies were generally limited to families with annual incomes of around 5.9 million yen or less, while basic support was available to households earning less than approximately 9.1 million yen.

The fiscal 2026 reform removed those income restrictions as part of a policy aimed at allowing students to choose schools based on their preferences and educational needs rather than their families' financial circumstances.

The program covers tuition but does not necessarily eliminate other expenses associated with private education, including admission fees, facility charges, uniforms, textbooks, transportation and school activities. Low-income households may receive separate grants to help meet some costs other than tuition.

Although the enrollment trend varied by region, the Hokkaido analysis indicated that students were increasingly selecting private institutions. It also found that more students from other school districts were entering private high schools in the Ishikari district, which includes the Sapporo area.

The education board plans to survey students and parents to examine the reasons behind their school choices and release a more detailed analysis around fall 2026.

授業料無償化で北海道の高校生が私立へシフト

北海道教育委員会の分析によると、私立高校の授業料が2026年4月から実質無償化されたことを受け、2026年度に入学した高校生の間で私立高校を選ぶ動きが顕著にみられた。

学费免费政策推动北海道高中生转向私立学校

北海道教育委员会的分析显示，自2026年4月私立高中学费实质免费后，2026年度入学的高中生明显出现转向私立高中的趋势。

Source: HBCニュース　北海道放送

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