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Study Time Declines as Children Spend Longer Online

Aug 04, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Japanese elementary and junior high school students are spending more time on social media and watching videos while devoting less time to studying, according to a nationwide government survey released on August 4.

The education ministry's National Assessment of Academic Ability surveyed sixth-grade elementary school students and third-year junior high school students across the country.

The survey found that 37.3% of sixth graders and 49.1% of ninth graders spent at least three hours each weekday using social media or watching videos.

Students who spent more time on such activities tended to receive lower scores in each school subject.

The proportion of students who studied for at least one hour on weekdays outside regular classes stood at 50.3% among sixth graders and 61.7% among ninth graders. Both figures were more than 10 percentage points lower than in the survey conducted five years earlier.

Students who discussed their schoolwork with family members also tended to spend more time studying outside the classroom.

Source: FNN

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