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Meeting Held for Japan's Third Baby Hatch

Jul 28, 2026 | News On Japan

OSAKA - Osaka Prefecture and the city of Izumisano held their first coordination meeting on July 27 over plans to establish Japan's third so-called baby hatch, with discussions focusing on securing facilities and caregivers for children left in its care.

Izumisano is seeking to launch the service at Rinku General Medical Center, where newborns whose parents are unable to raise them would be accepted anonymously. The city also plans to introduce confidential births, allowing mothers to disclose their identities only to designated hospital staff.

Osaka Prefecture, which oversees infant care institutions and other related facilities, has taken a cautious stance on an early launch, saying that many issues remain, including the need to establish an appropriate care environment.

The prefecture and city established the coordination council and used its first meeting to identify key challenges, including where children placed in the baby hatch would be accommodated.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said securing enough staff would likely be the most difficult issue. "We agreed that Izumisano and prefectural officials need to hold deeper discussions on that plan," he said.

Izumisano had been aiming to begin operations in January 2027, but Mayor Hiroyasu Chiyomatsu indicated that the city would not insist on that timetable. "We want to steadily move forward with efforts to build an infant care institution," he said.

Source: YOMIURI

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