Video Shows Old Lady Chasing 14-Year-Old Girl After Cash Grab

SAITAMA, Jun 08, 2026 - A 14-year-old junior high school girl was arrested on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury after allegedly spraying a woman in her 60s in the face and stealing her wallet during a robbery attempt in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture.

According to police, the girl told investigators, "I wanted the money because I didn't have any."

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on June 6th beside the Tobu Skytree Line railway tracks in Kasukabe.

The victim, a woman in her 60s, was walking along a road when the girl approached from behind and attempted to snatch her shoulder bag. The woman resisted, prompting the suspect to spray a substance into her face.

During the ensuing struggle, a wallet containing approximately 40,000 yen in cash fell from the bag. The girl allegedly grabbed the wallet and fled the scene.

The victim suffered injuries requiring about one week to heal after being sprayed in the face.

Security camera footage recorded near the scene shortly after the incident reportedly captured a person believed to be the 14-year-old girl running away, followed moments later by a person believed to be the victim chasing after her.

Police said the girl was eventually restrained and arrested by the victim approximately 150 meters from the scene of the crime.

The case has shocked local residents, many expressing disbelief that a junior high school student could be involved in such a violent offense.

"It is surprising that a middle school student would do something like this, especially so close to home," one resident said. Another commented that while teenagers sometimes commit acts of misconduct out of peer pressure or curiosity, "this incident feels different."

Commenting on possible factors behind the crime, Yasushi Fujii, a professor at Meisei University, said that a combination of adolescent psychology and interactions online could potentially influence young people. Fujii suggested that exposure to discussions on the internet, including those involving generative AI, might contribute to the refinement of criminal plans and create a false belief that such acts are achievable.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the robbery.

Source: FNN