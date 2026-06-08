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Japan Lifts Tsunami Advisories After Philippines Quake

Jun 08, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A powerful earthquake struck off Mindanao Island in the southern Philippines at 8:38 a.m. (Japan time) on June 8th, generating tsunami waves across parts of the Pacific, causing building collapses and casualties near the epicenter, and prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue tsunami advisories along a wide stretch of Japan's Pacific coastline before lifting all of them at 4:50 p.m.

According to the agency, the earthquake was initially estimated at magnitude 8.2. At 9:05 a.m., tsunami advisories were issued for coastal areas facing the Pacific Ocean, extending from Ibaraki Prefecture to Okinawa Prefecture. The agency initially forecast tsunami waves of up to 1 meter in height, with expected arrival times including around 11:00 a.m. for the Miyakojima and Yaeyama regions and approximately 1:30 p.m. for Ibaraki Prefecture.

Tsunami waves were observed along parts of Japan's Pacific coast, with the largest recorded wave reaching 30 centimeters at Miyazaki Port at 4:46 p.m. Smaller waves were also observed at several other locations. The Japan Meteorological Agency lifted all tsunami advisories at 4:50 p.m., saying the possibility of further increases in wave height had declined, although sea-level fluctuations may continue for about a day.

Authorities continued to urge caution around coastal areas, warning that currents and sea-level changes can persist even after advisories are lifted. People working at sea, fishing, swimming, or entering coastal waters were advised to remain alert.

In the Philippines, disaster officials were verifying preliminary reports of 32 deaths and 134 injuries across Mindanao, mostly from falling debris and landslides. The heaviest damage was reported in General Santos, a city near the epicenter, where shops and buildings were damaged, signs and glass were shattered, and some structures were reduced to piles of concrete and rubble.

Video from the area showed the collapse of a building housing a fast food restaurant, sending onlookers fleeing as dust spread through the street. A hospital in General Santos was evacuated after cracks were found on upper floors, while one building at Notre Dame of Dadiangas University collapsed, though no one was inside at the time.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered an immediate disaster response in Mindanao, directing agencies to prepare relief supplies, evacuation centers, and rescue operations. More than 200 aftershocks were recorded after the main quake, including several strong tremors felt across Mindanao.

The earthquake also generated tsunami waves elsewhere in the region. In Indonesia, waves of up to around 0.75 meters were detected in parts of North Sulawesi, prompting some residents to move to higher ground. Tsunami warnings in the southern Philippines, northern Indonesia, and Sabah in Malaysia were canceled after more than six hours.

The distant earthquake also briefly triggered an Emergency Earthquake Warning in Japan. Initial seismic data was interpreted as indicating a quake closer to the country, prompting a preliminary alert. The warning was later canceled after further analysis confirmed that the source was the large earthquake near the Philippines.

Officials emphasized that such cancellations are a normal part of Japan's earthquake early warning system, which is designed to issue alerts as quickly as possible based on the first available seismic data.

Source: Kyodo

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