New Tropical Depression Threatens Flooding in Southern Japan

NAHA - A newly formed tropical depression near Taiwan on June 9th is expected to intensify the seasonal rain front lingering over southwestern Japan, raising the risk of warning-level rainfall across Okinawa and the Amami Islands through around June 11th.

Unstable weather typical of Japan's rainy season affected wide areas of the country on June 9th, bringing torrential downpours to parts of Kagoshima Prefecture and other regions.

In Amami City, heavy rain suddenly intensified, with large raindrops pounding the area and reducing visibility as dark skies forced drivers to switch on their headlights.

Across Kagoshima Prefecture, 24-hour rainfall exceeded 100 millimeters in locations including Nakanoshima in Toshima Village. Authorities temporarily issued a Level 4 landslide disaster warning for parts of Toshima Village as the risk of slope failures increased.

In Izumi City, a roadside embankment collapsed, causing numerous trees to fall across a road and entangle utility poles. Prefectural officials said no injuries were reported, although the collapse may have been triggered by the heavy rain.

Cloudy and humid conditions also persisted across Tokyo, where residents voiced frustrations over the arrival of the rainy season, citing difficulties drying laundry and managing frizzy hair caused by the moisture.

Meteorologists warn that rainfall could intensify further over the coming days. The tropical depression that formed near Taiwan is forecast to merge with the seasonal rain front stretching across the Nansei Islands, potentially strengthening the front's activity and increasing rainfall totals.

The rain front is expected to remain stalled near Okinawa, bringing a prolonged period of heavy rain from the night of June 9th through at least June 11th. Authorities are urging residents to remain alert for landslides, flooding of low-lying areas, and roads becoming submerged.

Rainfall has already accumulated significantly across the Amami region. As of June 9th, Amami City had recorded 151 millimeters of rain over a 12-hour period, while other locations had already exceeded 100 millimeters.

Weather officials said thunderstorms were also developing in areas where warm, moisture-laden air was flowing into the front. Forecast models indicate the tropical depression will approach Okinawa again by the evening of June 10th, while multiple streams of moisture converge over the region, creating conditions favorable for repeated bands of heavy rain.

Meteorologists expect extremely humid air to remain concentrated over Okinawa through June 11th, allowing rain clouds to repeatedly develop and move across the same areas. Forecast simulations show waves of intense rainfall arriving one after another, increasing the risk of flooding and landslides.

The seasonal front is also expected to fluctuate around Okinawa during this period, prolonging the threat of severe weather. Officials warned that the risk of rain-related disasters will remain elevated through at least June 11th and urged residents to monitor weather updates closely and prepare for rapidly changing conditions.

Source: ウェザーニュース