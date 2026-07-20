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Two-Hour Wait for Nagashima Waterslide

Jul 20, 2026 | News On Japan

NAGOYA - Nagashima Jumbo Seawater Pool in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, was packed with visitors on Marine Day, the final day of a three-day weekend, as families sought relief from intense summer heat following the end of the rainy season in the Tokai region.

Children enjoying the pool described the experience as "fun" and "the best," while visitors took precautions against heatstroke under strong sunshine.

A thermometer at the venue showed 37.2 degrees Celsius shortly before noon.

"Summer is definitely in full swing," said Masahiro Hasegawa, manager of Nagashima Jumbo Seawater Pool. "I have heard temperatures are forecast to reach 40 degrees from tomorrow, so people need to take proper precautions against the heat."

One of the biggest attractions was Mega Abyss, one of the world's largest waterslides, which had a waiting time of about two hours.

Introduced two summers ago, the ride begins at a height of 30 meters and sends riders swinging from side to side across a giant funnel-shaped slope with a maximum incline of 48 degrees.

"It was incredible. I couldn't get enough of it," one rider said. "Summer has begun."

Visitors also challenged the pool's free-fall slide, which drops from a height of 23 meters at a maximum angle of 60 degrees, reaching speeds of about 60 kilometers per hour.

"It was a little frightening," one rider said after descending the slide. "I felt weightless and my body lifted off the surface. It was scary, but it felt amazing."

Heatstroke precautions remained essential for people waiting in line for the slides and for families spending long periods in the water.

One visitor said the family had brought cooling neck rings and was drinking sports beverages regularly. Another said the children wanted to remain in the pool continuously, but the family made sure to take breaks in the shade at regular intervals.

With outdoor temperatures exceeding normal body temperature, the facility has installed canopies over waiting lines and provided free rest areas where visitors can escape the sun.

"Regular hydration is the most important precaution," Hasegawa said. "Parents should also keep a close eye on their children and carefully monitor their physical condition."

Visitors were urged to continue drinking water frequently even while spending time beside the pool.

Source: CBC

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