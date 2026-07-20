First Day of Extreme Heat Expected in Central Tokyo

TOKYO - Central Tokyo could experience its first extremely hot day of the year on the final day of the three-day weekend, with temperatures forecast to reach at least 35 C as dangerous heat spreads across eastern and northeastern Japan.

Temperatures are expected to rise above current levels across much of the Kanto region, southern Tohoku and the Tokai region, while some inland locations could reach 38 C.

The Pacific high-pressure system southeast of Kanto is forecast to strengthen and expand further, increasing the area exposed to potentially dangerous temperatures.

The strengthening high is also causing air temperatures at higher altitudes to rise through descending air currents. At around 1,500 meters above ground, an air mass of at least 21 C, which has covered parts of western and eastern Japan, is expected to spread more widely across eastern Japan.

On clear days, adding about 15 degrees to the temperature at an altitude of 1,500 meters provides a rough indication of the maximum temperature at ground level.

Forecasts indicate that many locations across Kanto could reach between 35 C and 38 C. Central Tokyo may record its first day of 35 C or higher this year, a level classified in Japan as an extremely hot day.

Temperatures are also expected to climb sharply across a broad area of eastern Japan, prompting calls for maximum precautions against heatstroke.

Source: ウェザーニュース