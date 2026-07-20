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Rainy Season Ends in Kanto-Koshin

Jul 20, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The rainy season ended in the Kanto-Koshin and Tokai regions on July 20 as strengthening high pressure brought intense heat across Japan, with temperatures forecast to reach 38 C in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, and Kofu.

The Japan Meteorological Agency and regional weather observatories announced that the rainy season appeared to have ended in both regions. The declaration came one day later than average in each area. It was 22 days later than last year in Kanto-Koshin and 23 days later in Tokai.

The rainy season lasted 43 days in both regions.

Sunshine spread widely across Kanto-Koshin and Tokai from the morning of July 20, the final day of the three-day weekend and the Marine Day national holiday. Humid air also produced muggy conditions.

The agency based its announcement on current weather conditions and forecasts for roughly the coming week.

A high-pressure system bringing summer heat is strengthening, prolonging severe temperatures nationwide. Brief showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon in mountainous areas from Tohoku to Kyushu.

People visiting mountains and rivers are being urged to watch for sudden changes in the weather, lightning, heavy rain and rapidly rising river levels.

Heatstroke alerts have been issued across most areas from Tohoku to Kyushu. Extra precautions are needed in places such as Miyagi Prefecture, where such alerts are issued less frequently.

Forecast highs for July 20 were 38 C in Kumagaya and Kofu, 37 C in Nagano and Nagoya, 36 C in Tokyo, Osaka and Okayama, and 35 C in Niigata, Kanazawa, Matsue and Fukuoka.

Temperatures were forecast to reach 34 C in Sendai, Hiroshima, Kochi and Kagoshima, 32 C in Morioka and Naha, 30 C in Aomori, 27 C in Sapporo and 25 C in Kushiro.

Even more dangerous heat is expected from July 21. Nagoya is forecast to reach 40 C on Wednesday and Thursday, while Gifu is also expected to hit 40 C on Thursday. If the temperature in Gifu reaches that level, it would equal the highest reading ever recorded there.

Extreme heat is expected to continue for several days following the end of the rainy season, with high nighttime temperatures offering little relief. Authorities are urging people to use air conditioning appropriately, drink water frequently, replace salt lost through perspiration, avoid going outside during the hottest hours and remain in cool environments whenever possible.

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