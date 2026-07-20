Swimmers in Taiji Get Close to Whales

Wakayama - A beach where visitors can swim alongside whales has opened in Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture, drawing families and children eager to see the animals at close range.

The animals swimming near the children are Risso's dolphins, a species of toothed whale.

Taiji, widely known as a whaling town, hosts what organizers say is the only beach in Japan where people can swim together with whales.

The attraction is held each year to give visitors an opportunity to see Risso's dolphins kept at a nearby museum from just a short distance away.

"It was big," one visiting child said after seeing the animal.

The beach will remain open through August 16, with visitors able to swim near the whales each day between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Source: KTV NEWS