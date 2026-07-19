Heavy Rain Floods Railway Tracks in Hokkaido, Cancels 32 Trains

HOKKAIDO - Heavy rain flooded railway tracks in Hokkaido, forcing the cancellation of 32 trains, including limited express services linking Sapporo and Hakodate.

Warm, moist air flowing over Hokkaido brought intense rainfall to parts of the prefecture.

Oishi in Toyoura and the Toyako Onsen district of Toyako, both on the Pacific coast, each recorded 112.5 millimeters of rain over a 24-hour period, the highest July total observed at either location.

JR suspended the services after sections of track became submerged.

Source: TBS