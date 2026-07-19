Interactive Ghibli Exhibition Opens in Osaka

OSAKA - An interactive exhibition recreating the world of Studio Ghibli will open at Osaka's ATC complex on July 18, offering visitors of all ages the chance to experience famous scenes and characters from the studio's animated films.

A media preview was held ahead of the opening, revealing a giant model of Haku in his dragon form from "Spirited Away." The large-scale installation appears ready to spring into motion and is among the exhibition's most striking attractions.

The Ghibli Park Exhibition allows visitors to experience the appeal of Ghibli Park, a facility in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, that recreates settings and atmospheres from Studio Ghibli productions. Ghibli Park opened four years ago.

The Osaka exhibition, held at ATC in the city's Nanko waterfront district, is built around the theme of play. Its hands-on displays are designed to be enjoyable to see, touch and explore, making the event suitable for both children and adults.

Visitors can experience recreations of memorable scenes and immerse themselves in the worlds of well-known Ghibli characters at close range.

Advance reservations are required for the exhibition, which will run from July 18 through September 26.

Source: YOMIURI