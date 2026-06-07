Thousands Join Tokyo Pride

TOKYO - One of Asia's largest LGBTQ+ events was held in Tokyo on June 7th, bringing together sexual minorities, supporters, businesses, and community organizations to celebrate diversity and call for greater equality and protections for LGBTQ+ people.

The annual event featured a Pride Parade calling for the protection of the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ people, with participants waving rainbow flags as they marched through the streets from Shibuya to Harajuku, two of Tokyo's most prominent commercial and cultural districts.

Organizers said the theme, "A Future Opened by Diversity and Equality [多様性と平等がひらく未来]," reflects a vision of a society in which people of all backgrounds can participate equally and live authentically regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, nationality, disability, age, or other differences. The event sought to highlight the idea that diversity and equality benefit not only LGBTQ+ communities but society as a whole.

More than 200 companies, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and community groups set up booths at the venue, offering visitors opportunities to learn about LGBTQ+ issues, workplace inclusion initiatives, human rights advocacy, family diversity, and support services. Participants were encouraged to engage with a wide range of perspectives while celebrating individual identity and self-expression.

The event also served as a platform for raising awareness of challenges that remain for LGBTQ+ people in Japan. While public understanding of sexual diversity has expanded in recent years and an increasing number of municipalities have introduced partnership systems for same-sex couples, same-sex marriage is still not legally recognized nationwide, and advocates continue to call for stronger legal protections against discrimination.

Corporate participation has grown significantly in recent years, reflecting broader efforts by Japanese and international companies to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Many exhibitors showcased initiatives aimed at creating environments where employees can work openly and comfortably regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Tokyo Pride has expanded dramatically over the past decade, evolving from a relatively small activist gathering into one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in Asia. The event now serves not only as a festival and parade but also as a forum for dialogue on human rights, social inclusion, and the creation of a society in which everyone can live as themselves.

Organizers said the gathering demonstrates growing support for diversity in Japan while emphasizing the importance of continuing efforts toward greater equality and understanding.

Source: テレ東BIZ