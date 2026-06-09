Bear Hunt Ends in Utsunomiya

TOCHIGI, Jun 09, 2026 - A bear that had been repeatedly spotted in commercial and residential areas of Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, was captured in a residential neighborhood at around 3:30 p.m. on June 9th after authorities used a tranquilizer gun following several days of sightings across the city.

Footage filmed by JNN shortly after 1 p.m. showed the bear climbing a fence in a residential area. The animal was also seen calmly swimming in a river before scaling another fence and disappearing deeper into a residential property.

Bear sightings have been reported repeatedly across Utsunomiya since June 6th, including in shopping districts and residential neighborhoods. The situation intensified on the night of June 8th when police responded to reports of a bear in a wooded area on the grounds of Yonan Junior High School in the southern part of the city.

Authorities restricted nearby roads and attempted to contain the animal, but it managed to leave the school grounds and disappeared into the darkness.

By the morning of June 9th, sightings resumed. Police increased patrols after reports emerged from several locations, including the campus of Utsunomiya University, more than three kilometers from the junior high school where the bear had been seen the previous night. In total, the bear was reported at five different locations during the morning.

Just after 1 p.m., JNN cameras captured the bear again in a residential district about two kilometers south of Utsunomiya Station.

Tetsuya Maruyama, a section chief at Tochigi Prefecture's Natural Environment Division, said the animal appeared to be an adult bear and may have been using the river corridor to move through the city while avoiding people.

"Since rivers are places where people are less likely to notice them, it may have been moving along these routes. With many people surrounding the area, it was probably looking for somewhere to escape," Maruyama said.

Police officers, city officials, and members of a local hunting association later surrounded a house where the bear had entered. Aerial footage shortly after 3 p.m. showed the animal moving beneath the eaves of a building.

At 3:32 p.m., the bear collapsed after being tranquilized. According to Utsunomiya City officials, a tranquilizer gun had been used at around 2:30 p.m.

The captured bear was later loaded onto the back of a truck and removed from the scene.

Previously: Bear Spotted Running Through Central Utsunomiya Shopping District

Source: TBS