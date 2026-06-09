NARA - Nara Prefectural Police have arrested seven people, including a 46-year-old Yokohama man who described himself as a "messenger of God," on suspicion of unlawfully confining a teenage boy entrusted to their care by his parents, allegedly threatening him, confiscating his belongings, and forcing him to sleep naked.

The suspects include Yu Murakami, a company employee from Isogo Ward, Yokohama, and six other men and women.

According to police, Murakami, members of his family, and others allegedly confined the teenage son of an acquaintance at their residence between May 6th and May 8th. Investigators allege the group warned the boy, "Even if you run away, we'll catch you immediately," confiscated his wallet and cellphone, and made him sleep without clothing.

The teenager had worked for several months after graduating from high school at a restaurant operated by one of Murakami's relatives.

The case came to light after the victim's friends and romantic partner contacted police with concerns about his situation.

Police said Murakami referred to himself as a "messenger of God." The victim's father reportedly told investigators that he had entrusted his son to Murakami in the hope that his behavioral problems could be corrected.

Four members of the victim's family, including his father and mother, were also arrested on suspicion of unlawful confinement.

Police have not disclosed whether the suspects have admitted to or denied the allegations.

Source: ABCTVnews