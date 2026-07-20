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Old Sake Brewery Goes Up In Smoke

Jul 20, 2026 | News On Japan

NIIGATA - A fire that broke out at the long-established Echigo Tsurukame sake brewery in a densely populated residential district of Niigata City on July 19 destroyed the brewery and spread to at least six nearby homes, with firefighters still unable to declare the blaze fully extinguished by noon on July 20.

A nearby resident called emergency services shortly before 4:30 p.m. on July 19 after seeing black smoke rising from a building in Takenomachi, Nishikan Ward.

A person who was nearby said the aging buildings produced loud banging sounds as the fire spread, followed by the sound of roof tiles or other materials collapsing. "It was frightening," the person said.

A total of 19 fire vehicles were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters brought the blaze under control shortly after 6:30 p.m., about two hours after it started, but continued working at the site through the following day because the fire had not been completely extinguished.

Police and fire officials said the Echigo Tsurukame brewery building appeared to have been completely destroyed. At least six homes were also burned, while an earlier report said the fire had spread to one garage.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the brewery building had burned particularly intensely. Firefighters are continuing efforts to extinguish the remaining flames, and police and fire officials plan to investigate the cause of the fire.

Founded in 1890, Echigo Tsurukame had produced sake for more than 130 years at the foot of Mount Kakuda in Niigata City's Nishikan Ward. Originally operated as Uehara Shuzo, the brewery took its name from the crane and turtle, traditional symbols of longevity and good fortune. It was known for small-batch production, carefully controlled fermentation and bottle storage designed to preserve the fresh flavor of newly pressed sake, while also developing innovative products made with wine yeast.

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