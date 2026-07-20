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Housing Complex With 70% Foreigners Introduces Fine System

Jul 20, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A public housing complex in Aichi Prefecture where about 70% of households are occupied by foreign residents is showing signs of improvement after introducing multilingual communication, foreign-led neighborhood activities and a 3,000-yen fine for residents who skip community cleaning duties.

As Japan's foreign population grows, some apartment complexes have struggled with problems linked to language barriers and differences in customs, including improper garbage disposal, noise and unpaid neighborhood association fees.

At the prefectural Midorimachi housing complex in Nishio, a manufacturing center with strong automobile and food-processing industries, 55 of the 77 households are occupied by foreign residents. The community includes people from Brazil, Nepal, Indonesia and other countries.

Residents have long complained about abandoned bicycles and tires, incorrectly sorted garbage and cigarette butts discarded around the grounds. One resident said he collects about 10 cigarette butts each day.

Notices explaining community events and garbage disposal rules are posted in eight languages, but some longtime residents say written instructions alone are not enough.

"Signs like these are important, but it is also important to communicate, teach each other the rules and help people remember them," a former neighborhood association chairman said.

Unpaid neighborhood association fees have also been a persistent problem. About 700,000 yen remained outstanding across roughly 10 cases, according to the former chairman.

The association has sought to address those problems by encouraging foreign residents to take leading roles in community management. At one recent meeting, only two of the 14 participants were Japanese, while the rest were foreign-born residents.

The association is now led by Yuko Eto, a second-generation Japanese-Brazilian resident and the first person of foreign origin to serve as chairman at the complex.

Some Japanese residents initially expressed concern about foreign residents serving as association officers. However, supporters said no one else had volunteered and agreed to back Eto if she was willing to take the position.

Under the new leadership, residents have confronted people who abandoned bicycles or other waste and urged those behind on association payments to settle their accounts. During one meeting, a Japanese resident arrived to pay overdue fees, a development association members attributed in part to repeated appeals by the foreign-led group.

Participation in community cleaning has also increased. Activities that previously drew few residents are now attended by households across the complex, including residents from Nepal and Vietnam.

The association introduced a 3,000-yen fine for residents who fail to attend scheduled cleaning activities after notices have been posted. Organizers said the system has helped increase participation and improve the condition of the housing grounds.

A similar effort to strengthen communication has produced results in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward. At Toyama Heights, residents hold a monthly "family cafeteria," modeled on community dining programs for children, to encourage interaction among households.

Organizers said garbage-related and other disputes have eased as residents have become better acquainted. A participant who came to Japan from Nepal about 10 years ago said the gatherings were enjoyable for both adults and children and helped residents become friendlier toward one another.

An organizer said it was unclear whether the program had completely eliminated residents' concerns, but communication had unquestionably improved mutual understanding.

At Midorimachi, the association is now turning its attention to disaster preparedness. Nishio and the surrounding Mikawa region are considered vulnerable to tsunami damage if a major Nankai Trough earthquake occurs.

Residents say preparations must account for the complex's multinational population and ensure that emergency instructions can be understood regardless of nationality.

Children present a particular concern. According to the association, only one elementary school student living at the complex is Japanese, making multilingual and inclusive disaster planning essential.

Despite continuing cultural and communication challenges, residents say they hope the reforms will create a community where people of different nationalities can live together safely and enjoyably.

Source: FNN

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