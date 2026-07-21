Drunk Driver Rams Roaring Motorcycle

NAGASAKI - A 42-year-old man was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and intentionally ramming a motorcycle in Togitsu, Nagasaki Prefecture, leaving its rider seriously injured.

Taichi Hayakawa, a self-employed resident of Togitsu, is suspected of attempting to kill the motorcyclist by crashing his car into the motorcycle on National Route 206 at around 11:40 p.m. on July 20, police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered abrasions across his body and was seriously injured.

Hayakawa had been drinking before driving, according to police. During questioning, he reportedly said, "The motorcycle was too loud."

Source: TBS