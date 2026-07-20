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Giant Tug-of-War Rope Snaps, Injuring Over a Dozen

Jul 20, 2026 | News On Japan

HOKKAIDO - More than a dozen people were injured after a massive rope suddenly snapped during a tug-of-war at a festival in Kitami, Hokkaido, sending participants falling backward onto an asphalt road.

The accident occurred on the evening of July 17 during the Tonden Giant Tug-of-War, a popular event at the Kitami Bonchi Festival, near the intersection of Kita 2-jo and Nishi 2-chome in central Kitami.

About 260 participants had divided into two teams to pull a rope measuring roughly 200 meters long, 20 centimeters in diameter and weighing about 1.5 tons.

Video of the event shows the two sides locked in a closely contested struggle before a loud snapping sound is heard and participants suddenly fall backward. Some were thrown onto the road and appeared unable to move immediately after the accident.

An announcement at the venue asked whether anyone had been injured and instructed those needing assistance to report to the event's broadcasting area.

Actor Masahiro Murota, a Kitami native who was participating as a guest, said the rope broke about 10 seconds after the tug-of-war began.

"There was a very loud cracking sound, and when I realized what had happened, everyone had fallen over," Murota said. "Because the ground was asphalt, I was worried that someone might have been seriously injured."

Murota was not hurt but said the force of the accident was considerable.

"A giant rope is made from hundreds of fibers bundled together," he said. "Nobody imagined that something like this could break, so it was a shock."

The severed section of the rope appeared shredded, with its bundled fibers torn apart.

According to the festival's organizing committee, the rope was replaced more than 30 years ago. Organizers conducted a visual inspection before it was used but had not carried out tests to assess its durability.

At least a dozen people are believed to have suffered injuries, including cuts, abrasions, bruises and lower-back pain. One participant reportedly injured a ligament after another person fell onto them.

Takashi Takeda of the Kitami Bonchi Festival organizing committee said several injured participants had informed organizers that they were continuing to receive treatment at hospitals.

The committee is asking anyone injured in the accident to contact organizers at 0157-23-4111.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

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