TOKYO - Bacteria found in excrement on the uniform of a former nurse arrested on suspicion of killing a hospital patient by contaminating his intravenous drip matched bacteria detected in the victim's blood, investigators have found.

Miyuki Furukawa, 51, is suspected of killing 75-year-old Eiji Aida in January while working as a nurse at a hospital in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, by placing excrement into an extension tube connected to his intravenous drip.

Investigators found that the genetic profile of bacteria in excrement attached to Furukawa's nursing uniform matched that of bacteria detected in Aida's blood.

The genetic information also matched bacteria recovered from the intravenous tube, according to investigative sources.

Furukawa has denied the allegation, while police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

The case dates back to the early hours of January 30, when 75-year-old Eiji Aida was receiving treatment at Kashiwa Tanaka Hospital in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture. Police allege that excrement was introduced into an extension tube connected to his intravenous drip at around 3:55 a.m.

Aida, a resident of Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, died at around 10:30 p.m. on January 31, approximately 42 hours after the suspected contamination occurred.

Miyuki Furukawa, 51, was working as a nurse at the hospital and was on night duty at the time. Although she was not assigned to care for Aida, hospital officials said she was seen entering and leaving his room several times. Investigators are examining whether she used her position and knowledge of hospital procedures to gain access to the intravenous equipment without attracting attention.

Police arrested Furukawa on suspicion of murder on July 15, nearly six months after Aida's death. She was referred to prosecutors on July 16 and has denied the allegation.

The investigation has centered on physical, biological and digital evidence. Genetic analysis reportedly showed that bacteria recovered from excrement attached to Furukawa's nursing uniform matched bacteria detected in Aida's blood. The same bacterial genetic profile was also found in the intravenous extension tube.

Investigators believe the excrement placed in the tube may have come from another patient at the hospital. A sterilized medical cup was also seized, with police examining whether it was used to collect or carry the material and whether an attempt was made to conceal evidence.

Furukawa's smartphone contained searches using terms including whether injecting feces could cause death, according to investigative sources. Police are analyzing when the searches were conducted and whether they were connected to preparations for the alleged act.

Hospital officials said an extension tube believed to have been involved may have been temporarily removed from its usual location. The hospital is examining how the equipment was handled, who had access to it and why the suspected contamination was not prevented or detected earlier.

At a news conference on July 16, hospital director Tomonobu Hasegawa apologized for failing to protect Aida's life. The hospital described the alleged act as unacceptable and said it was cooperating with the police investigation.

No motive has been publicly established, and authorities have not disclosed evidence of a personal dispute between Furukawa and Aida. Police are continuing to investigate her movements inside the hospital, her relationship with the patient, the source of the excrement and the sequence of events leading to Aida's death.

The allegations have not been proven in court. Furukawa remains a suspect and is presumed innocent unless convicted.

Source: TBS