Armed Driver Crashes Car Into Convenience Store

KANAGAWA - A 45-year-old man was arrested early July 20 after allegedly crashing a passenger car into a convenience store in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, and walking around the parking lot carrying a kitchen knife and a golf club.

The vehicle struck the store shortly after midnight, according to police.

The driver, who identified himself as Kyohei Shibuya, continued walking around the property while holding the weapons. A police officer fired a warning shot before arresting Shibuya at the scene on suspicion of violating the Firearms and Swords Control Law.

During questioning, Shibuya reportedly told investigators, "I set fire to my room."

A room in an apartment building across from the convenience store had been damaged by fire, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding both incidents.