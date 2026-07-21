Police Fire Warning Shot After Knife-Wielding Woman Approaches Officers in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO - A police officer fired a warning shot into the air after a 42-year-old woman approached officers while pointing a kitchen knife at them on a street in Eniwa, Hokkaido, on July 17.

Police received an emergency call shortly before 6 p.m. reporting a person carrying a bladed weapon on a road in Eocho, Eniwa. Two officers were dispatched to the scene.

According to police, the woman pointed the knife at the officers and began moving toward them. One officer issued a warning before firing a single handgun round into the air.

No one was injured.

The woman, who described herself as unemployed, was arrested on suspicion of violating the Firearms and Swords Control Law. Police said she admitted to the allegation.

The bullet had not been recovered as of July 18, and police were continuing their investigation.

The Chitose Police Station said it believed the officer's actions were an appropriate execution of official duties based on the information currently available.

Source: HBCニュース 北海道放送