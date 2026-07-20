Husband and Wife Killed in Ashikaga Landslide

TOCHIGI - Two people found dead in a collapsed home following a landslide in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, have been identified as a married couple in their 60s who lived at the property, city officials said.

Record rainfall triggered a landslide in the Omata district of Ashikaga on Friday, July 17, sending earth and debris into the first floor of a two-story home and causing the building to collapse.

A woman was found in cardiac arrest at the site on the evening of July 18, while a man was discovered in the same condition on the night of July 19. Both were confirmed dead at the scene.

Ashikaga officials said on July 20 that the victims were Masao Nagahama, 65, and his wife Noriko Nagahama, 66.

Both had previously worked for the Ashikaga city government. Masao was employed as an architectural engineer, while Noriko worked as a dietitian.

Source: TBS