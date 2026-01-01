570-Year-Old Toyama Temple Destroyed in Overnight Blaze

Toyama, May 19 (News On Japan) - Flames tore through a temple in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, on May 16th, destroying the main hall of Daioji Temple, which has a history dating back around 570 years, while nearby gravestones glowed red in the intense blaze.

Video from the scene showed towering flames and thick black smoke rising into the night sky as the fire engulfed the temple grounds. Gravestones standing nearby were illuminated by the fire.

The blaze broke out at Daioji Temple in Takaoka on the night of May 16th. The temple’s main hall and other structures were completely destroyed, and the fire also spread to nearby buildings.

The fire was extinguished around nine hours later, and no injuries were reported.

A nearby resident said: "Huge black smoke was rising into the air, and as I kept watching, the pillars of fire kept getting bigger and bigger. At its worst, the flames rising above the roof were so large it looked as if another building had been standing on top. You could feel the heat from where we were, and it was very frightening."

Daioji Temple, founded in 1453, had previously been destroyed by fire during the Meiji era before its main hall was rebuilt. The rebuilt hall was completely lost in the latest fire.

Meanwhile, four nationally designated Important Cultural Property Buddhist paintings owned by the temple were unharmed, as they had been stored at the Takaoka Art Museum.

Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

Source: FNN