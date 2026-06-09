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JAL to Operate Chubu–Obihiro–Kushiro Flights Again This August

Jun 09, 2026 | News On Japan

NAGOYA - Japan Airlines will once again operate seasonal flights between Chubu Centrair International Airport and the Hokkaido cities of Obihiro and Kushiro throughout August, offering travelers from hot Nagoya a chance to enjoy the region's cooler summer climate.

JAL has operated the limited-time August services connecting Chubu with Obihiro and Kushiro every year since 2014.

With average daytime highs of around 21 degrees Celsius during summer, both cities provide a comfortable escape from the heat. Representatives from Obihiro and Kushiro visited Tokai Television to promote the region's seasonal appeal, encouraging visitors to enjoy outdoor activities such as trekking and canoeing, as well as local specialties including cheese and sweet corn.

The Obihiro route will operate four days a week from August 2nd to August 31st, while the Kushiro route will operate three days a week from August 1st to August 29th. Both services are scheduled to offer one round trip per day.

Source: 東海テレビ ニュースONE

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