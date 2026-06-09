Tokushima, Jun 09, 2026 - A slope collapse alongside the JR Dosan Line between Tsubojiri and Hashikura stations in Tokushima Prefecture, detected after a rockfall warning system was activated in the early hours of June 8th, has forced the suspension of train services with no timetable yet established for the restoration of operations.

As a result, JR Shikoku has suspended all train services between Kotohira Station in Kagawa Prefecture and Awa-Ikeda Station in Tokushima Prefecture since June 8th. Limited express Nanpu services operating on the route have been partially canceled, and replacement buses are transporting passengers through the affected section.

Rail operators have not yet determined when services can resume, and the suspension will remain in effect on June 10th as restoration work and safety inspections continue.

Source: TBS