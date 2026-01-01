Storybook Dairy Farm Draws Visitors to Mount Fuji Foothills

SHIZUOKA, May 26 (News On Japan) - Cows graze peacefully beneath the lightly snow-capped slopes of Mount Fuji at Nakatomi Farm on the Asagiri Plateau in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture, where a picturesque rural landscape resembling a scene from a storybook has become a major attraction on social media.

Located in the vast grasslands of the Asagiri Highlands at the western foot of Mount Fuji, the farm has gained popularity among young visitors and foreign tourists seeking idyllic countryside scenery and close-up views of dairy cattle roaming freely across open fields.

The combination of green pastureland, grazing cows and the iconic backdrop of Mount Fuji has helped turn the area into one of Shizuoka’s most photogenic rural destinations, with visitors frequently sharing images and videos online.

The Asagiri Plateau is known for its cool climate and rich natural environment, making it one of Japan’s leading dairy farming regions. Farms in the area produce milk and dairy products using the abundant spring water flowing from Mount Fuji.

Tourism in the region has also expanded in recent years as inbound travelers increasingly search for nature-focused experiences outside Japan’s major cities, with the tranquil scenery around Fujinomiya offering a contrast to crowded urban tourist spots.

Source: 産経ニュース