Osaka Suspends New Special-Zone Minpaku Applications

OSAKA - Osaka City will stop accepting new applications for its special-zone minpaku program on May 29 as complaints over noise, garbage disposal and other issues involving guests continue to increase.

The special-zone minpaku system, introduced by Osaka City in 2016, is part of a national initiative designed to ease accommodation shortages caused by the rapid growth in inbound tourism by relaxing regulations, including restrictions on operating days. More than 90% of the facilities using the system are concentrated in Osaka City.

In recent years, however, disputes between guests and local residents over noise, improper waste disposal and other neighborhood concerns have become more frequent. In response, the city revised and strengthened its guidelines in March and has now decided to suspend the acceptance of new applications from May 29.

According to city officials, applications surged sharply in May as operators rushed to submit requests before the deadline. Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama said the city will also establish a new team dedicated to strengthening monitoring and guidance of operators.

"By temporarily halting new applications, we will take the time to properly establish a stronger management system," Yokoyama said.

The move reflects growing efforts by local authorities to balance the economic benefits of booming inbound tourism with the need to maintain living conditions for residents in neighborhoods increasingly affected by short-term rental activity.

Source: YOMIURI