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Junglia Okinawa Gives Okinawa's Economy Huge Boost

Jun 11, 2026 | News On Japan

NAHA - The economic impact generated by Junglia Okinawa during its first six months of operation reached 32.2 billion yen, according to a report released by Ryugin Research Institute.

Junglia Okinawa, a theme park located in northern Okinawa's main island, opened in July 2025. The park's operator, Japan Entertainment, said approximately 650,000 people visited the attraction during the six-month period through January 2026.

According to a joint study conducted by Ryugin Research Institute and Okinawa Cellular Telephone, the park generated an economic ripple effect of 32.2 billion yen in its first six months. Of that total, 19.8 billion yen came from tourism-related spending, including hotel accommodations, dining, and other visitor expenditures in the surrounding area.

The report also noted that further tourism development in northern Okinawa will require improvements to transportation infrastructure and stronger promotion of the region both within and outside the prefecture.

It added that closer cooperation between Junglia Okinawa and local communities, combined with sustainable regional development, is expected to strengthen Okinawa's tourism industry as a whole.

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