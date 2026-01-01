As Tokyo Swelters, Nerima Lifts Handheld Fireworks Ban

TOKYO - Japan was gripped by intense heat on July 21, with temperatures reaching 40 C or higher at three observation points in Gifu and Aichi prefectures for the first time this year, while Tokyo recorded its third consecutive day above 35 C.

Tajimi and Gujo in Gifu Prefecture and Toyota in Aichi Prefecture experienced what the Japan Meteorological Agency now classifies as a "severe heat day," defined as a day when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 C.

It was the first time the designation had been used since the agency formally introduced the term in April.

Tokyo was also covered by a summer high-pressure system, producing a third straight day of temperatures of 35 C or higher. Nerima reached 37.5 C and central Tokyo recorded 36.4 C, both the highest readings of the year, while Hachioji reached 37.0 C.

Outside Shimbashi Station shortly after 1 p.m., pedestrians described heat that seemed to cling to their bodies.

"I feel like I could get heatstroke. It makes me realize I need to take in enough salt," one person said. Another said, "Even out of direct sunlight, the heat feels suffocating." A third said, "The temperature difference when I stepped off the train and went outside was so extreme that it was painful."

As Tokyo entered the height of summer following the end of the rainy season on July 20, more local governments began temporarily allowing fireworks so residents could enjoy one of the season's traditional attractions closer to home.

Nerima Ward had previously prohibited fireworks because many ward-run parks are next to residential neighborhoods and officials were concerned about noise and other disturbances. The ward decided to lift the ban for a limited period after similar moves by other municipalities and requests from residents.

Handheld fireworks will be permitted at 10 parks in the ward from July 21 through August 29, but only on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Only fireworks held in the hand may be used, and participants must bring a bucket of water for extinguishing them.

Residents expressed a mixture of excitement and concern about the new rules.

"It sounds fun, but it is a little scary because the flames can suddenly flare up," an 8-year-old child said.

A resident in their 40s said, "As a member of the community, I think it will be enjoyable if everyone follows the rules, so I am pleased."

A resident in their 60s said, "It is difficult to know whether it is acceptable to use fireworks in front of your house because you also have to consider the neighbors. It would be good to have an officially approved place where people can use them."

Nerima Ward said it will review usage this year and conduct a resident survey before deciding whether to continue the program from next year.

Handheld fireworks are currently permitted in ward-run parks in 22 of Tokyo's 23 wards. Meguro, Ota, Itabashi and Nerima wards began allowing them this year.

Shinjuku is the only ward where fireworks remain prohibited in ward-run parks.

A Shinjuku Ward official said most parks in the ward are small and close to residential areas, raising concerns about complaints over noise and odors. However, fireworks may be permitted for neighborhood association events and similar activities when certain conditions are met.

Source: TOKYO MX NEWS