Enjoy Haneda Airport from Morning to Night

TOKYO - Haneda Airport is emerging as a destination where visitors can spend an entire day, offering aviation-themed attractions, distinctive restaurants, unusual vending machines and observation decks with sweeping views of aircraft taking off and landing.

One lesser-known attraction is the Haneda Aviation Shrine, tucked away in a space resembling a small office along a passageway near the arrivals lobby in Terminal 1.

The shrine, dedicated to aviation safety, has become particularly popular with students preparing for entrance examinations. Because airplanes are associated with not falling from the sky, worshippers believe the shrine may also bring good luck to those hoping not to fail an exam.

Terminal 1 also features a shop built around the themes of the sky and travel. Among its most popular items are aviation-themed commemorative stamps known as goshoin, with different designs representing each of the 56 domestic airports served by the JAL Group.

The stamps are available in two colors, and placing the two books together creates a J-shaped motif. The collectibles have attracted even travelers who normally fly with rival carrier ANA.

Dining options include a Japanese restaurant designed as a small culinary town, bringing together three separate establishments under one roof. Customers can choose dishes including a rice bowl topped with marinated tuna and grated yam, a chazuke meal featuring seasonal grilled fish and nine small side dishes, freshly fried tempura with 100% buckwheat soba, and udon.

Each section has its own entrance and operating hours, allowing travelers to select a restaurant according to their schedule, including those catching early-morning flights.

A connecting passage near the Keikyu Line also reflects the identities of Haneda's two main domestic terminals. The lighting changes from red, representing JAL at Terminal 1, to blue, representing ANA at Terminal 2.

Terminal 2 offers further attractions for aviation enthusiasts, including a hamburger steak restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the runways. Diners can watch aircraft take off and land while eating freshly prepared hamburger steaks known for their juiciness.

At night, an observation deck illuminated by about 4,000 LED lights provides a different view of the airport, combining aircraft movements with a glowing nighttime display.

One family visiting to see off relatives said the deck alone made the trip worthwhile after initially considering saying goodbye before reaching it.

Haneda also has more than 500 vending machines scattered throughout the airport, some selling products rarely found in conventional machines.

One offers airline-style meals from around the world, including chicken in red wine sauce inspired by French cuisine and Spanish paella. Another sells popular fruit parfait daifuku made by a well-known Osaka confectionery shop, while a ramen vending machine prepares restaurant-quality noodles in about 90 seconds.

The ramen machine offers selections from six popular restaurants, including rich miso, tonkotsu and garlic soy sauce varieties.

Other machines sell regional specialties from prefectures across Japan, giving travelers an opportunity to sample local products without leaving the airport.

Visitors can also purchase frozen meals previously served in ANA international economy class at a shop carrying standard souvenirs and limited-edition aviation goods.

Sales at the airport began during the coronavirus pandemic in response to demand from people who wanted to enjoy airline meals at home. The store typically offers six varieties, including hamburger doria with demi-glace sauce and herb-flavored chicken with red wine sauce.

The meals can be prepared within minutes by removing them from their packaging and heating them in a microwave. The most popular selection is beef hamburger steak, which has attracted repeat customers and is also purchased by airport employees for everyday meals.

With shrines, restaurants, collectible aviation goods, vending machines and illuminated runway views, Haneda offers travelers and visitors opportunities to experience the airport from morning until night, even without boarding a plane.

Source: FNN