New Company Established to Take Over North Safari Zoo

HOKKAIDO - A Tokyo-based company planning to open a new zoo using animals from North Safari Sapporo, which closed in 2025, has established a new company to take over the facility's animals and employees.

The newly formed company, Hokkaido Animal World, was established by Tokyo investment firm Beach Capital.

North Safari Sapporo, located in Minami Ward, Sapporo, was forced to close in 2025 after unauthorized development at the site became an issue. Since the closure, Beach Capital has been providing financial support for expenses including animal feed.

The new company is intended to serve as a successor organization for both the animals and the former employees of North Safari Sapporo. Beach Capital President Yoshiki Akazawa outlined the plan during an exclusive interview with HBC in April.

"There are various matters to handle, including land contracts, animal transfer agreements, and employee employment contracts, but the new company will take over all of them and manage everything," Akazawa said.

Akazawa has assumed the role of president of Hokkaido Animal World and is moving ahead with selecting a new location for the animals. Several candidate sites are under consideration, including locations in Sapporo.

Source: HBCニュース 北海道放送