Is Rainy Season a Good Time to Travel in Japan?

SHIZUOKA - As Japan enters the rainy season, a period traditionally considered a slow time for tourism, travelers are finding new opportunities to enjoy discounted trips, with destinations such as Atami gaining popularity and local governments offering travel subsidies and weather-linked promotions.

With frequent rain and no national holidays in June, coupled with the period before summer vacation begins, the tourism industry typically experiences a seasonal downturn. However, according to aviation and travel analyst Kotaro Toriumi, the current off-season presents an ideal opportunity for travelers seeking lower accommodation costs and special promotions.

Various municipalities across Japan have introduced travel discount programs designed to attract visitors during the quieter period. These initiatives allow travelers to stay at participating accommodations at reduced rates, helping to stimulate local tourism demand during the rainy season.

In addition to government-backed travel discounts, some businesses are offering rain-related promotions, including coupons and special deals linked to weather forecasts and rainfall probabilities, creating further incentives for visitors willing to travel despite wet conditions.

Atami, a popular hot spring resort city known for its seaside attractions, has emerged as a favored destination for travelers looking for activities that can be enjoyed regardless of the weather, contributing to its growing appeal during the rainy season.

Industry experts say that while many people tend to avoid travel during June because of persistent rain, the combination of lower prices, reduced crowds, and special discounts can make it one of the most economical times of the year to visit tourist destinations across Japan.

Source: TBS