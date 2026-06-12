Captain Endo Withdraws From Japan Squad

NASHVILLE - Japan captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the national team's World Cup squad due to injury and announced his retirement from international soccer, dealing a major blow ahead of Japan's Group F opener against the Netherlands on June 14th (June 15th Japan time), as the team continued preparations near Nashville, Tennessee, on June 11th.

As a replacement, Shuto Machino of Borussia Monchengladbach has been called up to the squad.

Ko Itakura of Ajax has been appointed as Japan's new captain for the tournament.

The loss of Endo removes one of Japan's most experienced players just days before the team's opening match. A key figure in midfield and captain of both the national team and Liverpool, Endo had been expected to play a central role as Japan seeks to advance from a challenging Group F.

Japan will now turn to new captain Ko Itakura to lead a squad that blends established European-based players with emerging talent. The Netherlands are widely regarded as the group's strongest side, making the opening match particularly important for Japan's hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

The Samurai Blue have built a reputation for strong performances at recent World Cups, reaching the round of 16 in both 2018 and 2022. A positive result against the Dutch would provide an early boost and reduce pressure ahead of the team's remaining group matches.

Manager Hajime Moriyasu's side has shown solid form during qualifying and enters the tournament with ambitions of surpassing its previous World Cup best. However, the sudden departure of Endo adds an unexpected challenge as Japan prepares for one of the biggest matches of its campaign.

See also: Players to Watch When Japan Faces the Netherlands

Source: Kyodo