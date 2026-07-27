Aonishiki Sets Sights on Yokozuna After Nagoya Triumph

NAGOYA - Sekiwake Aonishiki said he will target sumo’s highest rank after winning his third career championship at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament and securing an immediate return to ozeki.

Speaking at a news conference in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture, on July 27, the day after the tournament’s final round, Aonishiki said, "I was able to show that my success is not based on momentum alone. I will aim for the highest rank."

Aonishiki won a three-way championship playoff against Ozeki Kirishima and Sekiwake Atamifuji after all three wrestlers finished the 15-day tournament with 12-3 records.

His performance also satisfied the requirement of at least 10 victories for promotion, confirming his return to ozeki after just one tournament.

Source: Kyodo