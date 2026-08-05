Cheerleader Balances Corporate Career

TOKYO - Wakana Uchikoshi, a 27-year-old recruitment professional at Ajinomoto AGF, has built a demanding but rewarding life that combines her weekday corporate career with twice-weekly practices as a cheerleader for a company-affiliated American football team.

Uchikoshi is in her fifth year as a working professional and her third season with the All Mitsubishi Lions cheerleading squad. The 10-member team supports the American football club with energetic routines distinguished by dynamic group formations and acrobatic stunts.

She began cheerleading at university but initially left the activity behind after graduation. Her return came when a former university teammate invited her to attend a trial session.

Watching the cheerleaders perform brought back memories of the energy, smiles and excitement she had experienced as a student, prompting her to join the squad.

"I found a place where I can still devote myself completely to something even as an adult," Uchikoshi said.

At Ajinomoto AGF, Uchikoshi mainly handles the recruitment of new graduates and experienced professionals. She moved into human resources after previously working in sales, describing the transfer as a long-awaited opportunity.

The change transformed the nature of her work so completely that she sometimes felt as though she had changed companies. The new role, however, proved more enjoyable than she had expected.

Uchikoshi sees a strong connection between human resources and cheerleading. A cheerleader's role is to encourage players and help them perform at their best, while a recruiter communicates a company's appeal and offers encouragement to students working through the employment-search process.

"The methods are different, but both involve energizing someone and communicating what is attractive about something," she said.

Human resources work cannot be completed by the department alone, requiring Uchikoshi to coordinate with numerous employees across the company. Depending on the assignment, she may also seek the cooperation of senior executives.

When she first moved into the department, she was still relatively new to the company and had not yet developed a broad internal network. She sometimes hesitated before approaching colleagues, worrying that her requests might be rejected and struggling with how best to communicate.

Now in her third year in human resources, Uchikoshi has become more comfortable asking others for assistance. Having worked with a growing number of colleagues, she feels that her ability to coordinate and make requests has improved.

Coffee breaks also play an important role in her working day. Although she works for a coffee company, Uchikoshi said her preference for coffee is not simply a matter of corporate loyalty.

She describes a coffee break as a moment that creates mental space. Colleagues may use the opportunity to ask what she is drinking, how she has been or whether she is busy, turning a simple beverage into a chance to relax and connect with others.

Coffee can also help start conversations with employees she barely knows, gradually expanding the number of people she feels comfortable approaching inside the company.

For Uchikoshi, the greatest challenge is finding enough time for both work and cheerleading.

"I live every day feeling that 24 hours is not enough," she said.

Her basic rule is to complete small tasks as soon as she sees them. Emails, inquiries and other matters that can be handled in about five minutes are dealt with immediately rather than postponed.

She also records cheerleading practice as a recurring commitment on her work calendar, clearly signaling on practice days that she must leave the office by 6 p.m.

Uchikoshi schedules not only meetings but also blocks of time for individual assignments. If she expects a task to take two hours, she reserves that period on her calendar, allowing her to see at a glance how much time is available and how it should be allocated.

The schedule functions as both a deadline and a to-do list. When work is not finished within the planned period, the visible delay creates a sense of urgency and encourages her to reconsider how she is using her time.

Cheerleading commitments have also made her more efficient at work. Knowing that she must leave by a fixed time forces her to think carefully about how to complete each assignment and seek advice from more experienced colleagues when necessary.

The result, she said, is a positive cycle: her professional work becomes more efficient, while her personal time is used more fully.

Uchikoshi practices twice a week, once on a weekday evening and once during the weekend. Each session lasts about two hours.

She does not attempt to switch instantly from office worker to cheerleader. During the journey to practice, she listens to music and reviews footage from the previous session, gradually moving into what she calls "cheer mode."

Watching the videos helps her begin thinking naturally about what she should improve that day and how she should approach the coming practice.

Because changing one's mindset abruptly can be difficult, Uchikoshi values a gradual transition between work and her personal activities.

"Gradually" has become her watchword for switching between the two sides of her life, allowing her to remain committed to her career while preserving a place where she can continue pursuing a passion with full energy.

Source: テレ東BIZ