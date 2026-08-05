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Former Olympic Weightlifter Arrested Over Convenience Store Theft

Aug 05, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A former member of Japan's weightlifting team at the Tokyo Olympics was arrested after allegedly stealing eggs and other items from a convenience store and injuring an employee who confronted him, investigative sources said.

Toshiki Yamamoto, 34, a former weightlifter who is now self-employed, was caught in the act on August 1 at a convenience store in Tokyo's Kita Ward, according to the sources.

Yamamoto allegedly stole a carton of eggs and other products before pushing a male employee who attempted to stop him. The employee fell onto the street and suffered a fractured finger.

Yamamoto has partially denied the allegations, reportedly telling investigators that he did not use violence.

Yamamoto represented Japan in the men's 96-kilogram weightlifting competition at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Source: FNN

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