Tourists Pack Asakusa Sumo Stable

TOKYO - Foreign tourists are filling an interactive sumo show venue in Tokyo’s Asakusa district, where former wrestlers introduce the basics, rules and history of the sport in English as Japan’s traditional pastime enjoys growing popularity at home and abroad.

"Yoisho, yoisho," spectators shout in rhythm as former sumo wrestlers perform shiko leg-stomping exercises. The venue for the Asakusa Sumo Room show has been drawing full houses, with every seat taken by visitors from overseas.

The boom comes as sumo continues to attract strong interest internationally. The Grand Sumo Paris exhibition in June ended in success, with a venue seating about 15,000 people filled to capacity each day. At official tournaments held in Japan, foreign visitors now account for about 20% to 30% of spectators, underscoring the sport’s growing appeal both domestically and overseas.

Asakusa Sumo Room opened in January 2024, offering visitors a chance to try sumo with former wrestlers. In addition to basic movements such as shiko and sliding footwork, guests can learn the fundamentals of sumo, including its rules and history, with English commentary.

The venue holds four performances a day and operates year-round, gaining popularity as an easy way to enjoy the appeal of a world often seen as difficult to enter.

Source: Kyodo